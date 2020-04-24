The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Monday, April 27, 2020



INDICES

Close %

Change

3x1

7x5 Minor

Trend Major

Trend Trend Reading S&P 500 - Jun ESM0 2829.50 + 1.75 2791.53 2807.42 Bullish Dow Jones - Jun YMM0 23658 + 1.38 23395 23558 Bullish Nasdaq - Jun NQM0 8769.00 + 1.98 8639.03 8652.33 Bullish Russell 2000 - Jun RTYM0 1224.60 + 1.64 1206.39 1208.87 Bullish INTEREST RATES US T-Bond - Jun ZBM0 182-00 + 0.33 181-18 181-22 Bullish US T-Note - Jun TYM0 139-04 + 0.07 139-02 139-07 Neutral CURRENCIES US Dollar Index - Jun DXM0 100.434 − 0.10 100.479 100.386 Neutral Australian Dollar - Jun ADM0 0.6382 − 0.09 0.6350 0.6348 Bullish British Pound - Jun BPM0 1.2355 − 0.02 1.2346 1.2372 Neutral Canadian Dollar - Jun CDM0 0.7092 − 0.41 0.7087 0.7083 Bullish EuroFX - Jun ECM0 1.0811 + 0.12 1.0818 1.0820 Bearish Japanese Yen - Jun JYM0 0.9316 + 0.17 0.9299 0.9303 Bullish Swiss Franc - Jun SFM0 1.0271 + 0.12 1.0285 1.0288 Bearish LIVESTOCK Feeder Cattle - May FCK0 117.450 + 0.15 116.947 117.050 Bullish Live Cattle - Jun LCM0 82.625 − 0.36 83.106 83.408 Bearish Lean Hogs - Jun LHM0 51.525 − 0.19 50.144 49.650 Bullish GRAINS Corn - May CK0 315^6 − 1.10 317^0 313^4 Neutral Wheat - May WK0 526^6 − 3.70 541^2 538^2 Bearish Soybeans - May SK0 832^2 − 0.83 836^2 829^6 Neutral Soybean Meal - May SMK0 287.7 − 0.35 288.5 286.5 Neutral Soybean Oil - May BOK0 25.05 − 2.19 25.53 25.39 Bearish ENERGY Crude Oil - Jun CLM0 16.94 + 2.67 15.43 16.12 Bullish Heating Oil - May HOK0 0.6467 − 11.95 0.7198 0.7487 Bearish Natural Gas - Jun NGM0 1.895 − 2.42 1.972 1.952 Bearish METALS Gold - Jun GCM0 1735.6 − 0.56 1737.5 1722.0 Neutral Silver - May SIK0 15.263 − 0.61 15.296 15.181 Neutral Copper - May HGK0 2.3370 + 1.08 2.3007 2.2832 Bullish FOODS & FIBER Orange Juice - May OJK0 111.15 + 0.14 110.58 109.42 Bullish Sugar - Jul SBN0 9.81 − 2.00 9.98 10.03 Bearish Cocoa - Jul CCN0 2323 − 1.69 2353 2335 Bearish Coffee - Jul KCN0 106.75 − 5.03 111.19 110.40 Bearish Cotton - Jul CTN0 55.63 − 1.31 55.75 55.10 Neutral

Statement of disclaimer: This information was compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures, forex. ETFs, and stocks. There is no warranty, express or implied, in regards to the fitness of this information for any particular purpose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All materials are copyright © 2020 by Bob Hunt. No part of these resources may be reproduced, stored or transmitted without the prior written permission of the copyright holder.



