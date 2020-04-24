Grain Spreads: Corn Ideas



Commentary The demand destruction across various sectors is unfortunately very real as the economy shuts down. Retail Sales which account for over 70 percent of GDP has been sidelined or idled except for some trips to the grocery store by consumers. The destruction in energy and those effects have spilled into most sectors, one commodity that we follow is corn, has seen future demand eroded on thoughs of less bushels being needed to grind into ethanol. Around one-third of corns prodution goes into ethanol. Nobody driving equals less domestic demand for ethanol. That means a greater supply of corn is available as more ethanol plants shut down. I attached a monthly chart. The spot may contract hit 3.01 for a weekly low this week before bouncing to end the week to finish at 3.15. The front month is now July 20 corn trading at 323. If one looks at the chart, one can see that 3.00 has been a near term low going back to 2008/09. Weve seen sizable rallies from there. For July corn which is the most actively traded contract, made a weekly low at 3.09, below our 20 percent threshold target at 3.11, and has since found some profit taking the last few sessions. Has some of the demand destruction been priced in? Or do prices fall out of bed to lower levels with a 2 handle in front of corn prior to any sizable short covering by emerging by funds? Trend and Index Funds sit short as of Tuesday 4/21/20, a total of 160K contracts. Last year in late April and early May, it was estimated these funds were short over 330K contracts. Suprising to me given the market fundamentals werent nearly as bearish as they could potentally be this year. Will funds wait for firmer prices to add to their shorts? Its possible. Its also possible that many of them are sitting on the sidelines as well, awaiting a clearer picture on the virus before putting their money back on the table. If it is the latter look for prices to firm as I dont see prices dropping another 30 to 50 cents unless the funds are on board. Potential weather events amid renewed demand by China as they acquire more bin space to access more commodities would be two reasons for a push higher. Im citing a Reuters story among other outlets reporting the bin space story from a few days ago and specific tonnages of Chinese buying. Regardless of that Im near term friendly prices given the seasonal uncertainties of plantings and growing season. Look at when prices performed best for Corn during the course of a calendar year. I also see the Country going back to work in some shape or form beginning in June. We maybe having a much different convesation by then regarding prices or maybe a more upbeat attitude regarding economic conditions. Trade Suggestion(s) Futures-N/A Options- looking for a possible rally. Sell the September 20 Corn 4.00/3.40 put spread at 50 cents OB. Risk/Reward Futures N/A Options - One is taking a collection upon entry here. If filled at 50 cents, one is collecting $2500.00 on the spread minus commissions and fees. The risk if corn goes lower at option expiration and settles below 3.40 in late August, would result in a 60-cent debit. The risk is therefore 10 cents plus trade costs and fees. The goal is to Sell high and buy low. Call me with questions. There are many ways to play the upside with defined risk and lower spread margins. Every Thursday I hold a weekly grain and livestock webinar at 3pm Central. We discuss supply, demand, weather, and the charts. Signup is free and a recording link will be sent to your email. Sign Up Now Sean Lusk Vice President Commercial Hedging Division Walsh Trading 312 957 8103 888 391 7894 toll free 312 256 0109 fax slusk@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading 53 W Jackson Suite 750 Chicago, Il 60604 Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.

Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices.PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71. Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.



Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.



All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71.



Recent articles from this author Grain Spreads: Corn Ideas

Grain Spreads: KC Wheat

Grain Spreads: Long Term Options Beans

Grain Spreads Wheat/Corn

Grain Spreads: Laying in the Weeds

About the author Sean Lusk is a registered commodity broker and Director of the Commercial Hedging Division of Walsh Trading in Chicago. Sean began in the business as a runner on the trading floor during summer breaks from college in 1993. Upon his graduation from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in 1996, Sean began his career on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Overseeing billions of dollars of transactions working as a clerk in the Eurodollar pit, Sean took the next step and became a floor broker and member of the CME in 2003. He handled customer orders for banks and investment houses from all over the world from inside the Libor pit at the CME. Now, at Walsh Trading, Sean utilizes his experience in the marketplace and his professional client service skills to aid and assist customers in their trading endeavors. He writes daily and weekly commentaries focusing on both the Precious Metals and Agricultural Markets along with related market activity. Sean has been quoted in various media outlets discussing futures markets. These include: Futures Magazine

Reuters

Forbes

Kitco

Nikkei Press

CCTV.com