SOURCE:Getty Images

Corn Futures---Corn futures in the July contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 3.29 a bushel while currently trading at 3.20 down about $0.09 for the trading week experiencing higher than normal volatility as that will be the norm in the coming months ahead as weather will certainly dictate where prices head from here.

If you have been following my previous blogs you understand that I am bearish corn and if you are short a futures contract I would continue to place the stop loss above the 10-day high standing at 3.37 as the chart structure will continue to improve in next week's trade therefor lowering the monetary risk as I still believe the $3 level will be breached soon. Ideal weather conditions in the Midwestern part of the United States should allow planting to be in full swing coupled with the fact of incredibly weak demand for ethanol in the United States as I see no reason to be an owner of corn at this time.

Corn prices are trading far below their 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend is strong to the downside and unless some type of drought develops we will probably produce another record crop therefor ballooning carry over levels as this is not a good situation for U.S farmers.

TREND:LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.