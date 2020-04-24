Looking To Buy Cocoa



SOURCE:GETTY IMAGES Cocoa Futures---Cocoa futures in the July contract settled last Friday in New York at 2,368 while currently trading at 2,332 down slightly for the trading week still stuck in a 5-week tight consolidation between 2,200 / 2,400. I will be recommending a bullish position if prices close above the April 7th high of 2402 while then placing the stop loss under the multi year low which was hit on March 20th at 2,201 as the risk would be around $2,000 per contract plus slippage and commission. If you have read my consolidation rule it states that the longer the consolidation the more powerful the breakout is as that was the one main reason why I recommended a short cattle contract at the 124.50 level a couple months ago as the consolidation lasted for several months and then the breakout was severe to the downside so keep a close eye on this market as we could be involved soon. Cocoa futures are trading above their 20-day but still below their 100 day moving average as the trend is mixed, but a breakout is looming soon in my opinion. TREND:MIXED CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.