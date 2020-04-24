The image below is a screen shot of our proprietary analytic tool, Climate Predict. My long-term projections suggest possible weather scenarios by comparing analog years and the behavior of teleconnections and similar phenomena such as El Nino, La Nina, Arctic Sea ice loss, etc.

From my observations, I deduced that the eastern US may be hotter than normal this coming July. The projection is derived from the past, and recent, patterns of the Arctic Oscillation (AO) and the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO).

Visit these links for details about the AO and NAO:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arctic_oscillation

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/North_Atlantic_oscillation

Natural Gas and Corn

In terms of commodity prices, given the above potential warm summer, traders should keep a close watch on natural gas, with emphasis on the August contract. In addition, the recent upheaval in crude oils collapse could portend additional upward pressure on natural gas. This would stem from shale production cuts, due to oils bear trend that could consequently lower NG production, thus exacerbating any up move induced by hot weather.

Most of the heat on my map above seems centered over the eastern U.S not necessarily the Midwest grain belt. However, heavy rains in the corn belt now may impact plantings in the eastern Midwest. Traders should take notice and follow my updates at my website (see the bio information below) for potential trade ideas in the months ahead.

Wheat

Prices have been all over the place the last week or so. At first, wheat sold off on forecasts for needed rainfall in Russia; then it rallied sharply on Monday as Ukraine threatened cutting off exports. US wheat crop ratings dropped quite a bit due to frost and dry soils in the far western regions. Wheat is sometimes a difficult market to trade, as one has to simultaneously watch the weather and production in at least three countries. Severe weather and flooding will affect crops in the eastern and southern wheat belt, but I do not see this as a major factor. The next big rain I see is for Kansas and Oklahoma. If Russia can get more decent rains, I would lean on the bearish side. Next week, I will have more to say about wheat.