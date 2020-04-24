Beginning to Build a Short Coffee Position



Coffee spreads spiked late last month but are beginning to decline into seasonal weakness. Over the next several weeks I will build a short Coffee position beginning with the trade shown below. The Coffee (U20-Z20) calendar spread has hypothetically profited in each of the last 15 years when sold on 4/24 and bought on 8/19. The average best profit is 173% of the average worst profit making for a strong risk / reward. I have already entered this trade at ($1.55).



About the author Darren Carlat is the Managing Director of SpreadEdge Capital, LLC and is responsible for all aspects of the company's operations including market research, trading, customer satisfaction, and operations management.

In 1986, he started a 32-year career in various increasing capacities with Frito-Lay, Inc., a large snack food producer and distributor that is a division of PepsiCo Inc.. Prior to his retirement in early 2018, Darren served as an Executive in Supply Chain Operations in the company’s headquarters in Plano, Tx.

For decades, Darren has been developing, programming, and testing a wide variety of trading systems. In 2010, he finished initial development efforts on a seasonal spread trading strategy which he has continually refined, enhanced and improved. This trading system has been used for his own trading activities and is the basis of all the programs described. In 2014, he founded SpreadEdge Capital, LLC, registered SpreadEdge Capital as a Commodity Trading Advisor, and began to offer the trading program to the public. He is now dedicated to this effort full time and remains as the largest investor in the Diversified program.

Darren can be reached at (214) 636-3133, or via email at Darren@SpreadEdgeCapital.com