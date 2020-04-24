Hello traders,

Quant of the cryptomarket is clearly bullish, as we can see a five-wave structure within a higher degree wave A/1, up from middle of March. However, this bull run may temporarily come to an end, as five visible waves can be ending, and a three-wave decline can be expected (wave B/2). At the moment we see price in a potential sub-wave (5) of A/1, with an overlapping wedge structure: an Elliott wave ending diagonal, which unfolds in waves 5 or C. This ending diagonal can once completed push price into a strong reversal, towards the area of the inital move (4.200000/4.00000 zone).

For further technical analysis for Crypto or the FX market check our page at www.ew-forecast.com.

QUANT/USD dollar, 4h



An ending diagonal is a special type of pattern that occurs at times when the preceding move has gone too far too fast, as Elliott put it. A very small percentage of ending diagonals appear in the C wave position of A-B- C formations. In double or triple threes, they appear only as the final C wave. In all cases, they are found at the termination points of larger patterns, indicating exhaustion of the larger movement.

structure is 3-3-3-3-3

a wedge shape within two converging lines

wave 4 must trade into a territory of a wave 1

appears primarily in the fifth wave position, in the C wave position of A-B- C and in double or triple threes as the final C wave

Trade well,

The EW-Forecast team