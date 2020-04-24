As shown in the chart below for the SPY, the stock market has rallied strongly from its March lows but failed to close above the Quantopolis Bull Market Indicator. Although the bear market persists, there are still ways to make money. One of these is to take advantage of the current volatility and trade the short term pullbacks. For instance, this month offered 4 pullback opportunities all of which have been successful. To find out more information about how to trade pullbacks using a systematic approach based on more than 15 years of data, please visit the Investment Strategies page from Quantopolis.com .