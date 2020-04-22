Natural Gas (NG) slid more than 5% yesterday (on the continuous contract) on healthy profittaking following a massive 4 day rally. Significantly, any further losses ahead of Thursday's highly anticipated weekly storage data will likely be mild given the gentle slope of the ascending wedge (on the 4hr chart) and with NG showing early signs of support at the 38.2% Fib retrace of the Thursday to Monday rally. Bulls are increasingly encouraged after seeing the upper shadow of the current weekly candle extend above the weekly chart downchannel resistance Monday and Tuesday, nearly reaching the psychologically key 2 whole figure level. If the current weekly candle closes above downtrend resistance (on the weekly chart), whether we get a higher April high versus the March high is irrelevant to the bullish implications for May. Congratulations to premium readers who acted on the long term oversold profile highlightedApril 1st 2 days before a 3 day surge, and onApril 17th1 day before the massive gains to near 2. The weekly, daily and 4hr RSI, Stochastics and MACD are bottomish, rallying or consolidating recent gains. I am long as of today at 1.81, targeting the red zone for Tuesday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).

Natural Gas (NG) Weekly/Daily/4hr

