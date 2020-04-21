Livestock Report



Walsh Trading Daily Insights Commentary June Live Cattle gap opened lower and went limit down early in the trading session as weakness in outside markets affected the price action. The market grinded higher and by late session it nearly closed the gap created earlier, making the high at 84.80, just .075 away from closing the gap from Mondays low. It settled at 84.075 and formed a hammer candlestick. The recovery off the low could be a positive sign that the market is getting accustomed to the lower slaughter levels and maybe its starting to price it in as the recovery took place in spite of continued negative price action in the outside markets. Hogs settled positive in its front contract so hopefully this could lead to a recovery in the livestock markets as even the August Feeder Cattle made its session high at the end of the day. August Feeder Cattle also ended in a hammer candlestick. This could lead to a positive open on Wednesday morning. Both June Hogs and August Feeder Cattle closed gaps that were formed by earlier price action. Slaughter levels remain depressed for both Cattle and Hogs with Friday, and Monday slaughter levels revised lower for both days. Slaughter for Tuesday is estimated to be 84,000 for cattle and 354,000 for Hogs. Last years levels were 121,000 and 478,000 respectively for this week. Right now, we are slaughtering 6 days a week. A few weeks ago, I saw an article that mention Sunday slaughter. With the goal of making meat available to consumers for purchase in grocery stores and that is curtailed by shut-downs and safety slow-downs, why arent packers making an effort to add Sunday slaughter to the mix? Just wondering.... Boxed beef cutout values soared with choice up 11.47 to 259.85 and select up 10.83 to 248.82. The choice/ select spread widened to 11.03 and the load count was 78. The Feeder Cattle index was higher and is at 119.63 as of April 20,2020. The Lean Hog Index dipped and is at 44.55 as of April 17, 2020. The Pork Cutout Index jumped higher and is at 57.11 as of 4/20/2020. Trade Suggestion(s) Risk/Reward Futures N/A Options N/A For those interested I hold a weekly grain (with Sean Lusk) and livestock webinar on Thursdays and our next webinar will be on Thursday, April 23,2020 at 3:00 pm. It is free for anyone who wants to sign up and the link for sign up is below. If you cannot attend live a recording will be sent to your email upon completion of the webinar. Sign Up Now **Call me for a free consultation for a marketing plan regarding your livestock needs.** Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading, Inc. Direct: 312.957.4163 888.391.7894 Fax: 312.256.0109 bdicostanzo@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.



Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.



All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71.



Recent articles from this author Livestock Report

Livestock Report

Livestock Report

Livestock Report

Livestock Report

About the author Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading I began my career in the Securities industry working as a runner on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while I attended Pace University. I then started working for Salomon Brothers in their Government Bond Trading arena. After graduating from Pace University with a degree in Accounting, I transferred to Chicago and became a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange utilizing my experience to execute trades and manage risk for institutional clients as a broker for Salomon Brothers on the trading floor. I then embarked to trade for my own account in the stock indices pits as a local before moving off the floor to aid and assist individual clients in their trading endeavors. I now work at Walsh Trading holding a series 3 broker’s license whose duties include being the firm’s Chief Market technician. I understand that every client's needs are different, and I pride myself in tailoring my service to each client's unique circumstances and needs. Individual client experience, risk tolerance, and capital all play a role in how I approach the markets. I am involved in all markets using technical analysis to find opportunities. My approach is driven by the principles of capital preservation. My trading philosophy is that if you can recognize and manage the risk, you have a better chance to be successful in trading. I advise clients to always use stops as money management in my opinion is the most important ingredient in trading commodities.