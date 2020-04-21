The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Wednesday, April 22, 2020



For Trading On Wednesday, April 22, 2020



INDICES

Close %

Change

3x1

7x5 Minor

Trend Major

Trend Trend Reading S&P 500 - Jun ESM0 2732.00 − 2.65 2816.08 2822.00 Bearish Dow Jones - Jun YMM0 22929 − 2.38 23638 23818 Bearish Nasdaq - Jun NQM0 8431.75 − 2.99 8691.89 8616.33 Bearish Russell 2000 - Jun RTYM0 1185.10 − 1.77 1207.11 1212.80 Bearish INTEREST RATES US T-Bond - Jun ZBM0 182-08 + 0.83 181-02 179-25 Bullish US T-Note - Jun TYM0 139-13 + 0.20 139-05 138-23 Bullish CURRENCIES US Dollar Index - Jun DXM0 100.374 + 0.32 100.098 99.680 Bullish Australian Dollar - Jun ADM0 0.6285 − 0.98 0.6336 0.6355 Bearish British Pound - Jun BPM0 1.2284 − 1.32 1.2422 1.2519 Bearish Canadian Dollar - Jun CDM0 0.7044 − 0.48 0.7088 0.7138 Bearish EuroFX - Jun ECM0 1.0866 − 0.09 1.0873 1.0906 Bearish Japanese Yen - Jun JYM0 0.9288 − 0.13 0.9298 0.9301 Bearish Swiss Franc - Jun SFM0 1.0327 − 0.22 1.0341 1.0367 Bearish LIVESTOCK Feeder Cattle - May FCK0 116.750 − 0.45 117.856 117.042 Bearish Live Cattle - Jun LCM0 84.075 − 1.20 85.392 84.900 Bearish Lean Hogs - Jun LHM0 48.100 + 4.00 45.972 44.058 Bullish GRAINS Corn - May CK0 309^2 − 1.59 316^0 324^4 Bearish Wheat - May WK0 546^6 − 0.36 542^6 540^6 Bullish Soybeans - May SK0 830^6 + 0.51 829^4 844^6 Neutral Soybean Meal - May SMK0 289.1 + 1.23 287.7 289.3 Neutral Soybean Oil - May BOK0 25.35 − 2.42 25.94 26.77 Bearish ENERGY Crude Oil - Jun CLM0 11.57 − 43.37 20.29 26.72 Bearish Heating Oil - May HOK0 0.7269 − 18.12 0.8853 0.9607 Bearish Natural Gas - May NGK0 1.821 − 5.35 1.821 1.707 Neutral METALS Gold - Jun GCM0 1687.8 − 1.37 1701.7 1726.3 Bearish Silver - May SIK0 14.876 − 4.73 15.312 15.597 Bearish Copper - May HGK0 2.2295 − 3.90 2.2973 2.3220 Bearish FOODS & FIBER Orange Juice - May OJK0 108.95 + 0.23 107.73 107.03 Bullish Sugar - May SBK0 9.75 − 3.08 10.08 10.30 Bearish Cocoa - Jul CCN0 2318 − 1.70 2333 2317 Neutral Coffee - Jul KCN0 111.50 − 3.25 115.79 118.43 Bearish Cotton - Jul CTN0 53.31 − 1.31 53.32 53.17 Neutral

