Despite many believing wheat has its own bull case it did get caught up in this mornings whoosh to the downside. The however is that it was the first market to recover from its morning lows. Granted Chgo struggled to get to the plus side while KC was successful. Going forward we still have to deal with the tight supply in the Black Sea region until new crop becomes available. We cannot forget that acreage will be down in the US as well in the EU. It was just the other day Russia lowered its crop size due to its ongoing dry bias. With all of this said I still think this market has further upside potential. Advertised basis levels for standard protein wheat run unchanged on the day. Remember that Toledo jumped their basis by 10 cents for SRW. Not much happens with the Gulf basis then again our export wheat program hasnt been all that exciting. In Chgo May eases to July but July is a noticeable gainer going forward. KC spreads show fractional improvements. Despite todays mixed two-sided price action it remains my belief that wheat still has upside potential at least until we can get a better handle on not only the US new crop but our competitors new crop as well. Until we can solve that unknown my bias is for higher prices. Chart action is no worse that sideways for now. My focus is on breaks to suspected support levels. Daily Support & Resistance 4/22 July Chgo Wheat $5.42 - $5.58 July KC Wheat $4.98 - $5.10 (?) The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.



About the author Tom Fritz is a third generation commodity futures trader. His grandfather and his father were traders on the exchange. Tom began his career in 1971 with Tabor Grain which was later acquired by Archer Daniels Midland. Prior to co-founding IFG in 1994 Tom was the lead Chicago Board of Trade floor analyst for ADM. He produces Just My Opinion, a daily grain commentary that is well respected and viewed all over the world. Contributing author since 11/7/2017