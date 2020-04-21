Grain Spreads: KC Wheat



Wheat seems to be the one food grain that could see a near term supply squeeze in the days and weeks to come in my view. Chicago wheat continues to strengthen on corn as it recently dipped below $2.00 vs corn last week but found buyers as corn futures are in free fall due to lost ethanol demand. However, I think that if plant shutdowns of pork and beef processors continue and expand due to Covid 19 concerns in Middle America, we could see increased domestic demand for wheat. If weather plays havoc with the KC crop come late Spring, I think the path of least resistance could be higher. Plantings of Hard Red winter are at a 109-year low. Export quotas have been put in place in Russia and Ukraine as those countries have opened their reserves to feed their people. As the World shutters at home, a heaver starch diet most likely will be consumed. Hot and Dry conditions continue to plague Europe and major wheat growing areas in Russia and the Ukraine. Weather will be the key variable. Plant shutdowns of Pork and Beef should they continue to occur could result in a supply squeeze at home of not only meat but lead into wheat. I think it can get crazier with increased volatility here in the AG space. KC wheat has pushed higher on the year, with the front month July at 5.04. We began 2020 at 4.86. A ten percent rally for the year takes July to 535. A 20 % rally pushes futures to 583. Its a possibility that we could see this type of rally as we enter May. A retest of the 2018 highs near 6.00 would be the target above the 20 percent threshold of 583. There are two ways to play this with different risks and rewards in my view. Trade Suggestion(s) Futures-Buy futures near 5.00, just above the upward trendline. Options-Sell the Sep Kc wheat 7.00/6.00 put spread at 93 cents OB. Risk/Reward Futures Risk on the futures would be underneath last weeks low at the 471 area. Its been too wild in here with a tight stop in my opinion. Risk is 30 cents plus commissions and fees. Look for a move over last years high at 518. Should we close over that level and you are long futures adjust your stop to 5.00. Im looking at move to at least 535. A weather rally could push us to the 2018 high at 5.98, but I would look to take profits at 5.83 or the 20 percent level. Options-One is collecting 93 cents ($4650.00) minus commissions and fees upon entry if filled at 93 cents. The max loss on the spread is $1.00 as the option strikes are a $1.00 apart, plus trade costs, so it is a 7-cent risk. To keep the collection, the underlying futures would need to settle above 7.00 at option expiration. Thats a tall order, but if we have learned anything in commodities, anything can happen and dont rule out any move. This to me is a classic sell high and buy low trade using option spreads. It can be paired with the futures to give one an aggressive bullish position. Call me with questions. There are many ways to play the upside with defined risk and lower spread margins. Every Thursday I hold a weekly grain and livestock webinar at 3pm Central. We discuss supply, demand, weather, and the charts. Signup is free and a recording link will be sent to your email. Sign Up Now Sean Lusk Vice President Commercial Hedging Division Walsh Trading 312 957 8103 888 391 7894 toll free 312 256 0109 fax slusk@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading 53 W Jackson Suite 750 Chicago, Il 60604 Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.



Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.



All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71.



Recent articles from this author Grain Spreads: KC Wheat

Grain Spreads: Long Term Options Beans

Grain Spreads Wheat/Corn

Grain Spreads: Laying in the Weeds

Grain Spreads: Minneapolis/Chicago wheat

About the author Sean Lusk is a registered commodity broker and Director of the Commercial Hedging Division of Walsh Trading in Chicago. Sean began in the business as a runner on the trading floor during summer breaks from college in 1993. Upon his graduation from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in 1996, Sean began his career on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Overseeing billions of dollars of transactions working as a clerk in the Eurodollar pit, Sean took the next step and became a floor broker and member of the CME in 2003. He handled customer orders for banks and investment houses from all over the world from inside the Libor pit at the CME. Now, at Walsh Trading, Sean utilizes his experience in the marketplace and his professional client service skills to aid and assist customers in their trading endeavors. He writes daily and weekly commentaries focusing on both the Precious Metals and Agricultural Markets along with related market activity. Sean has been quoted in various media outlets discussing futures markets. These include: Futures Magazine

Reuters

Forbes

Kitco

Nikkei Press

CCTV.com