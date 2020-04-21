My support levels for Crude Oil futures ( see below) are showing some NEGATIVE values!! I never seen this until yesterday....

A more in depth piece on negative commodity pricing and some implications will come tomorrow.

In between it is a good time to remind you the following:

*Expect the unexpected...

* Volatility is a game changer!! One can not use the same concept/method/trading size today when volatility is extremely high versus periods like 4 months ago when volatility was relatively low.

*Trade smaller. The bands are much larger. Watch the VIX.

* Have an idea of what you are looking to do, keep in mind possible risk and have a game plan. Now more than ever, plan your trade and than trade your plan!

* Think money management, hedging risk while you are still trying to figure out how to profit.

* Know what is going on, reports, current margins, current limits and more.

* DO NOT assume anything...if you are not sure, contact us and we will try our best to assist with the combined, vast experience we have here as a team.

* Wash hands, take this seriously and do your best to stay healthy....