Apple ( AAPL) Incomplete Bullish Sequences Calling The Rally

Hello fellow traders. In this technical blog were going to take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts of Apple stock, published in members area of the website. As our members know, Apple has been showing incomplete Higher- High Sequences in the cycle from the March 23rd low, calling for further rally. Consequently we recommend members to avoid selling the stock, while keep favoring more upside toward 284.28-313.72 area. In further text were going to explain Elliott Wave Forecast.

Apple is correcting cycle from the 327.93 peak. The stock has scope to reach 284.28-313.72 area. However, we would like to see break above March 31st peak- (B) blue to confirm next leg up ((C)) black is in progress. Once the stock reaches proposed area, buyers will be taking profit and sellers can appear for pull back in 3 waves at least.

As we can see at the chart bellow, Apple completed wave ((B)) pull back as Irregular Flat Pattern at the 236.79 low. Current view suggests rally from the mentioned low is unfolding as impulsive structure. Break above previous peak (B) blue 03/31 confirmed next leg up ((C)) is in progress. The stock is now targeting284.28-313.72 area. As far as 236.79 pivot holds we favor the long side. We dont recommend selling the stock.

The stock completed short term cycle from the 236.79 low as 5 waves structure- wave (1) blue. We got clear 3 waves ABC pull back in (B) blue, when the price reaches A-B equal legs at 259.26-257.26. Short term pull back (2) blue is counted completed at the 257.19 low. Now we would like to see break above (1) blue peak to confirm next leg up is in progress. We dont recommend selling the stock and favor the long side toward 284.28-313.72 area ( equal legs from the March 23rd low)

