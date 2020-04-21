Coronavirus Fueled Another Fight Between Oil & Ag Industries. The Corn & Ethanol Report 04/21/2020



On the Corn front the Corn lobby has been pushing for blending requirements mandated by the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS)), to be expanded to help farmers who have seen demand for their crop drop dramatically as biofuel plants across the country go idle. While the Oil refinery industry and its backers have asked the Trump administration to help with reducing regulatory blends as we see demand nosedive as we deal with the pandemic. The industries clashed for years but this is an issue of survival. The weather has not help farmers get an early jump on plantings. While prices are not conducive we also have the terms of the U.S.-China trade deal hanging in the balance and where we go from here as the pandemic has that deal in the back seat for now. As demand drops we will see Brazil ramp up their sugarcane based Ethanol to store and take advantages of margins later. Or do they have no place to store the glut of product. Have a Great Trading Day!

Dan Flynn

