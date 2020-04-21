April 21, 2020

HOW ABOUT A REVIEW OF THE COCOA MARKET

Wow, yesterday was a humdinger! The Crude Oil Market certainly gave us something to remember with the nearby contract going negative. This obviously is having an impact on the commodity markets in general as we continue to experience demand destruction due to Covid-19. That demand destruction has also impacted, to a lesser degree, the Cocoa market. This is a market I discussed in the recent past so let us take a moment to do a review.

In my April 14, 2020 article where I examined the Cocoa market I did suggest buying May Cocoa in the 2252/2230 range. At that time May Cocoa had achieved *Positive Equivalency which suggested getting counter trend long, ergo the recommendations to buy. On April 15 the May Cocoa market dipped to 2205, which further enhanced *Positive Equivalency and gave one a chance to get long. On April 17 Cocoa shot up and settled at 2379. Two things happened, one it was potentially a nice trade and the rally took Cocoa out of *Positive Equivalency.

So what do we know as of today?

Fundamentally not a great deal has changed. Covid-19, port deliveries continue to lag behind last year, the Cocoa market continues to be sensitive to world equity markets, and Euro Currency/British Pound values. On the Positive side the Cocoa Association of Asia showed only a very minor decline in grindings as compared to expectations. Be mindful that tomorrow (Wednesday) the European grinding numbers will be released.

The Model as of Friday last showed that while the market was no longer in *Positive Equivalency it had not yet achieved balance. What is balance? When a market becomes significantly overstretched to the point of *Positive or Negative Equivalency it is my belief the market will work back to balance. Does it always happen? Not always but in my opinion enough that it needs to be recognized.

What to do? Given what I know today I recommend looking to buy July Cocoa on a further dip to 2270. Be mindful that getting back to balance can be a bumpy ride.

* As the Standard Deviations expand above the Third Standard Deviation they can become overstretched to a point where they signalNegative Equivalencyor Positive Equivalency, a sign of being significantly imbalanced.This is normally a sign to consider a counter trend trade.

