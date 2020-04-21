STOCK INDEX FUTURES

U.S. stock index futures are lower as pressure on the energy sector continues. June crude oil futures are sharply lower today, depressed by weaker demand and concerns that U.S. crude oil storage will soon be at capacity.

The 9:00 central time March existing home sales report is expected to be 5.335 million.

Almost a fifth of S&P 500 companies are on track to report first-quarter earnings this week.

In recent weeks stock index futures have shown a tendency to at least partially recover on bearish news.

CURRENCY FUTURES

Due to the U.S. dollars haven-status it is a key beneficiary of the decline in crude oil prices. The U.S. dollar index hits highest level since April 8 as investors seek safety.

German economic expectations increased sharply in April, after experiencing a large drop in March, according to the ZEW economic research institute. The measure of economic expectations moved into positive territory, rising to 28.2 in April from minus 49.5 in March. This is much is much better than economists' forecast of minus 41.0.

The assessment of the current economic situation, however, worsened, falling to minus 91.5 in April from minus 43.1 in March. This reading is worse than economists' forecast of minus 77.5.

The Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar are lower due to falling crude oil prices.

Retail sales in Canada were up 0.3% in February from January.

There was additional pressure on Australians currency when Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said the near-term outlook for Australias economy is weak, but he was optimistic about a recovery getting underway within three to four months.

In the longer-term analysis there are no major disparities in interest rate differential expectations in the currency markets with all the major central banks adding more accommodation to their banking systems in one form or another.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

Safe-haven buying is coming into the interest rate futures markets in light of lower stock index futures and falling crude oil prices.

Treasury yields are falling with the yield on the five-year Treasury note declining to a record low.

The Treasury will auction 52-week bills today.

The 30-year Treasury bond futures remain in a broadly based congestion pattern, as the main fundamental influences affecting the long end of the curve are offsetting.

