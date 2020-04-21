B LUE LINE- MORNING EXPRESS Our Trade Alerts program gained 3.9% in March and is up 13.9% in 2020. Email us at info@bluelinefutures.com with Trade Alerts in the headline for info. https://www.bluelinefutures.com/trade-alerts

June Crude Oil below $17 is a much, much bigger deal than May Crude Oil trading as low as -40.32 yesterday. There is no place to store oil, there is no demand and thus we are witnessing a fire sale. Royal Vopak, the worlds largest oil storage company said it has just about run out of space. The deflationary impact is being felt across commodities; Gold is -2% and Copper -5% to June WTI Crude Oils -20% and the situation is worsening. What does this mean for equity markets? The elephant in the room are the sovereign wealth funds around the world and what they may have to do with equity holding in order to raise cash. The impact is certainly being felt and the S&P has chewed through last Thursdays settlement which had become a crucial level of psychological and technical support; the line that defined a movement towards normalization, if you will. What Crude has done over the last 24 hours is cast a sharp reminder that the demand side of the economy whether its energy or Starbucks coffee will be affected for an extended period. The amount of Federal Reserve stimulus can only do so much to buoy behavioral psychology. Amazon can still deliver packages (sitting near record highs), but it will be a long time before people travel or sit at restaurants four nights a week; all of which have implications. China is believed to be at least a month, maybe two ahead of the U.S and domestic flights are merely taking off at half pre-Covid-19 levels, but that does not shed light on how full those flights might be. On the earnings front, Coca Cola beat expectations. However, sales have fallen sharply in the second quarter and the stock is in the red premarket. Lockheed Martin also reported better than expected results. The stock is up about 1% ahead of the bell as the defense sector is viewed to be a bit more stable. Travelers and Philip Morris are each down sharply after reporting this morning. Existing Home Sales are due at 9:00 am CT. German ZEW Sentiment earlier showed a healthy bounce back at +28.2 versus -42.3 expected and last months -49.5, but it has done little to soothe that aforementioned demand destruction. E-mini S&P (June) Yesterdays close: Settled at 2806.50, down 63.50

Technicals: The S&P chewed through a strong area of support at 2787.50. Not only was this the gap settlement last Thursday before the rip higher, this was the area that incurred the most volume over the last two weeks. The S&P settled at 2806.50 yesterday and there is now also a gap at this level; a move back through 2787.50 and back through 2806.50 is again very bullish. The NQ settled at 8692 yesterday and this now aligns with our momentum indicator at 8710 (and dropping). A move back through here that can make a new session high would also be very bullish as this would create a bit of a sloppy bull-flag. However, we view the bears as regaining an edge here and will reintroduce a cautiously Bearish Bias while below what was support at

Crude Oil (June) Yesterdays close: Settled at 20.43, down 4.60

June Crude Oil is in a freefall, and the only technical support we see is at 9.75-10.49, aligning lows from 1986 and 1998, in what is for now arguably the record low for WTI. This is the flush we spoke of yesterday and it has cracked Brent below $20, the low for Brent in 2001 was 17.33. The problem at this moment is

Gold (June) Yesterdays close: Settled at 1711.2, up 12.4

The deflationary headwinds for the metals complex are real this morning. Gold and Silver are both attacking support at 1660.5 for and 14.50-14.60; breaks below here could get ugly in the near term. We are extremely cautious and believe patience will lead to a buy opportunity. On the positive fundamental front, Treasury yields are falling out of bed and this is a supportive narrative, however, the Dollar is stronger. To the downside, we are fearful that

