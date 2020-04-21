





In my book Haunted By Markets in a chapter entitled, Three Most Influential Markets I penned on April 28, 2007 I wrote the following.

...first, allow me to remind everyone what I have stated for years; "the three most influential of all markets are corn, crude oil and bonds." Each can have a powerful influence on a related market and each can, under the right circumstances, impact the economy as a whole. When any one of those markets begin a major trend, there is big money to be made by those that are quick to get on the bandwagon and sit tight.

Over the past 24 hours, crude oil prices have collapsed to all-time record low and corn values have hit levels not seen since 2016. And bond prices have been rising sharply with futures near 183 this morning, up from 155 or so on the first trading session of 2020. The combination of those, three most influential markets performing as they are performing is making history this week.

But history also suggests as I wrote above: When any one of those markets begin a major trend, there is big money to be made by those that are quick to get on the bandwagon and sit tight.

My newsletter, Commodity Insite is broadcast twice a day. I am currently running a Special Offer for new subscribers. And with my Special Offer I throw in at no cost my book, Haunted By Markets that sell for $74.99 at no cost. My book is an e-book read off a smartphone or computer. Drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com if you wish to know more. Or, call me at 406 682 5010.

A number of low risk, high probability opportunities are close at hand now that the three most influential of all markets are doing their thing. Let me hear from you.

The time is 7:57 a.m. Chicago

This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of Midwest Market Solutions and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by Midwest Market Solutionss Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions.

DISTRIBUTION IN SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY BE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE ANY SUCH PROHIBITION OR RESTRICTIONS. TO THE EXTENT THAT YOU HAVE RECEIVED THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY AND SOLICITATIONS ARE PROHIBITED IN YOUR JURISDICTION WITHOUT REGISTRATION, THE MARKET COMMENTARY IN THIS COMMUNICATION SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED A SOLICITATION.

The risk of loss in trading futures and/or options is substantial and each investor and/or trader must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by simulated historical tests of strategies, is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that Midwest Market Solutions believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice.There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades.