rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Crude Oil Gap
Tuesday, April 21, 2020

by Kluis Commodity Advisors of Kluis Commodity Advisors

Bookmark and Share


We are watching two key price levels this week. First, we are watching the large May-to-June crude oil gap on the continuation chart. At the moment, it is $21 per barrel. Second, we are watching soybeans. If nearby soybeans close below support at $8.21, then the next long-term chart support is the May 2019 low at $7.80.

For more in-depth analysis or to sign-up for a free 30-Day Market Pack trial please visit our website.

Kluis Commodity Advisors is a trade name used by the Wedbush Futures division of Wedbush Securities Inc. ("Wedbush"). Wedbush is a futures commission merchant and registered broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Futures customers should be aware that futures accounts, including options on futures, are not protected under the Securities Investor Protection Act. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Because the risk of loss in trading can be substantial, carefully consider the inherent risks of such an investment in light of your financial condition. Comments contained in these materials are not intended to be a solicitation to buy or sell any commodities.


Recent articles from this author


About the author

Kluis Commodity Advisors (KCA) is a full-service broker with a combined 70 years of experience in the agricultural hedging business, assisting producers and processors with their grain marketing and risk management needs.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy