USDCAD looks to have completed a complex, W-X-Y consolidation within a higher degree wave 4) at latest swing low, from where price started again recovering. This impulsive rise can be first evidence of a completed higher degree wave 4) correction, and that further upside may follow, ideally in a five-wave rise. That said, we know that nothing moves in straight lines, so be aware of temporary pullbacks within the trend; first one can follow from current levels, and look for support at the 1.40/1.39 region.

USDCAD, 4h