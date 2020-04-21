The VIX (VX) surged a massive near 15% on the underlying spot index yesterday, and is going into today's European morning, breaking above descending wedge resistance (on the 4hr and daily chart). Significantly, the rally yesterday occurred off the 61.8% Fib retrace of the surge that began late February to its record high. Congratulations to premium readers warned March 17th (asseen here of the pending slide in the VX, one day before its record high on the front month contract) and who've profited. Risk:reward is improving for VX bulls with the VX trying to form its first green weekly candle in 5 weeks. The weekly, daily and 4hr RSI, Stochastics and MACD are bottomish, rallying or consolidating recent gains. I will look to go long in the green zone (of the daily chart), targeting the red zone for Monday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).

VIX (VX) Weekly/Daily/4hr

