Elliott Wave View: SPY Looking for Pullback Soon
Monday, April 20, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Short Term Elliott Wave view in S&P 500 ETF (SPY) suggests the rally from March 23, 2020 low low is unfolding as a5 waves impulse. Up from 3.23 low (218.26), wave (1) ended at 263.7, and pullback in wave (2) ended at 242.94. Index has resumed higher in wave (3) as another 5 waves in lesser degree which ended at 281.2. Up from wave (2) low at 242.94, wave 1 ended at 252.68 and wave 2 pullback ended at 245.22. Wave 3 ended at 275.03, wave 4 ended at 262.89, and wave 5 of (3) ended at 281.20. From there, Index pullback in wave (4) and ended at 272.06.

Near term, wave (5) is in progress and while above 272.06, Index can see 1 more push higher to end wave (5) as diagonal. Afterwards, it should complete wave (5) of ((1)) and end cycle from March 23, 2020 low as 5 waves. Index should then at minimum pullback in wave ((2)) to correct cycle from March 23 low in 3, 7, or 11 swing. It is risky to chase the long side in SPY in the near term.

SPY 45 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

SPY 21 April



About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
