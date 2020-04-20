The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Tuesday, April 21, 2020



The Trend Trader helps to identify the current trend status of your favorite futures markets. It not only helps us to stay on the right side of market direction, but also helps us avoid those without a trend.

The Trend Trader for Futures

For Trading On Tuesday, April 21, 2020



The Trend Trader is also available for Forex, ETS, and Stocks

For a detailed explanation go to PatternTrapper.com/TrendTrader



INDICES

Close %

Change

3x1

7x5 Minor

Trend Major

Trend Trend Reading S&P 500 - Jun ESM0 2806.50 − 2.21 2825.25 2822.00 Bearish Dow Jones - Jun YMM0 23488 − 2.78 23730 23818 Bearish Nasdaq - Jun NQM0 8692.00 − 1.33 8751.94 8616.33 Neutral Russell 2000 - Jun RTYM0 1206.40 − 1.46 1202.37 1212.80 Neutral INTEREST RATES US T-Bond - Jun ZBM0 180-24 + 0.49 180-23 179-25 Bullish US T-Note - Jun TYM0 139-04 + 0.16 139-03 138-23 Bullish CURRENCIES US Dollar Index - Jun DXM0 100.058 + 0.22 99.997 99.680 Bullish Australian Dollar - Jun ADM0 0.6347 − 0.11 0.6338 0.6355 Neutral British Pound - Jun BPM0 1.2448 − 0.36 1.2469 1.2519 Bearish Canadian Dollar - Jun CDM0 0.7078 − 0.78 0.7101 0.7138 Bearish EuroFX - Jun ECM0 1.0877 − 0.06 1.0876 1.0906 Neutral Japanese Yen - Jun JYM0 0.9301 − 0.04 0.9300 0.9301 Neutral Swiss Franc - Jun SFM0 1.0350 − 0.04 1.0347 1.0367 Neutral LIVESTOCK Feeder Cattle - May FCK0 117.275 − 1.68 118.664 117.042 Neutral Live Cattle - Jun LCM0 85.100 − 1.39 86.331 84.900 Neutral Lean Hogs - Jun LHM0 46.250 + 5.77 44.758 44.058 Bullish GRAINS Corn - May CK0 314^2 − 2.48 319^6 324^4 Bearish Wheat - May WK0 548^6 + 2.86 538^0 540^6 Bullish Soybeans - May SK0 826^4 − 0.72 834^6 844^6 Bearish Soybean Meal - May SMK0 285.6 − 0.90 289.7 289.3 Bearish Soybean Oil - May BOK0 25.98 − 1.18 26.30 26.77 Bearish ENERGY Crude Oil - Jun CLM0 20.43 − 18.38 24.38 26.72 Bearish Heating Oil - May HOK0 0.8878 − 7.16 0.9362 0.9607 Bearish Natural Gas - May NGK0 1.924 + 9.75 1.753 1.707 Bullish METALS Gold - Jun GCM0 1711.2 + 0.73 1718.4 1726.3 Bearish Silver - May SIK0 15.614 + 2.09 15.531 15.597 Bullish Copper - May HGK0 2.3200 − 1.04 2.3199 2.3220 Neutral FOODS & FIBER Orange Juice - May OJK0 108.70 + 1.97 108.06 107.03 Bullish Sugar - May SBK0 10.06 − 2.99 10.23 10.30 Bearish Cocoa - Jul CCN0 2358 − 0.42 2310 2317 Bullish Coffee - Jul KCN0 115.25 − 1.96 118.28 118.43 Bearish Cotton - Jul CTN0 54.02 + 2.19 53.22 53.17 Bullish

Statement of disclaimer: This information was compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures, forex. ETFs, and stocks. There is no warranty, express or implied, in regards to the fitness of this information for any particular purpose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All materials are copyright © 2020 by Bob Hunt. No part of these resources may be reproduced, stored or transmitted without the prior written permission of the copyright holder.



