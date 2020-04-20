Corn Futures---Corn futures in the July contract is continuing its bearish momentum down another $0.07 at 3.22 a bushel or 2.20% as prices are right near a 3 year low as technically and fundamentally speaking this market has absolutely nothing going for it at the present time.
In my opinion I believe prices will break the $3 level in the coming days ahead as oil prices are down nearly 60% or $11 a barrel prices we haven't seen since the mid-1980s as ethanol demand has absolutely collapsed in the U.S and doesn't look to rebound anytime soon as I see no reason to be bottoming fishing.
Spring planting is underway in the Midwestern part of the United States as ideal weather conditions persist and unless some type of drought develops therefore stunting yields this market looks to head down to the 2.50 level come harvest time.
Corn prices are trading far below their 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend remains negative as the large money managed funds are short and believe lower prices are ahead & if you are short your exit strategy should be the April 7th high of 3.40.
TREND: LOWER
CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID
VOLATILITY: AVERAGE
