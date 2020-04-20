|
|
Crude Oil Futures Go Negative & Futures Trading Levels 4.21.2020
Monday, April 20, 2020
by Ilan-Levy Mayer of Cannon Trading Company, Inc.
|
These markets are EXTREMELY tough...even for experienced traders.
Did you ever think you will see crude oil trading at NEGATIVE prices?
What about limit moves which took place in more than a few markets? did you get stuck?
We dont have a crystal ball, but we do have expert insights and over 30 years of experience assisting our clients using different approaches, options, spreads, combinations and more.
Sometimes just a second pair of eyes or voice o reason can make a big difference.
Our team of brokers are all series 3, most with over 10 years experience and can assist you in different ways.
Whether you an experienced trader who needs a second opinion or never traded futures before, a licensed Cannon Trading broker is ready to help.
Our brokers here at Cannon will be happy to chat about the markets, futures, options, futures spreads and much more! Feel free tocontact usat any time.
4-21-2020
Trading Futures, Options on Futures, and retail off-exchange foreign currency transactions involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. You should carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources. You may lose all or more of your initial investment. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time.
About the author
Ilan Levy-Mayer has been a commodities broker for over 15 years, and holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Ilan is currently the Vice President and a Senior Broker at Cannon Trading Company . He is also a CTA of Levex Capital Management and his daily blog was voted the #1 Futures Blog from Trader's Planet.
His experience in the industry dates from the beginning of online trading, and he has also developed several trading systems over the years. In addition, Ilan has written several articles about trading methods and trading psychology, and has been quoted and published several times in SFO magazine, Futures, and Bloomberg. He has been invited to speak at the Chicago Board of Trade, a significant distinction.
Ilan specializes in analyzing the markets based on timing methods, proprietary technical indicators, using support and resistance levels and looking at multiple time frames.
_____________________________________________________________
