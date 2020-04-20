Last weeks economic data releases have continued revealing coronavirus damage to the economy. Thursdays weekly Unemployment Claims number has surpassed 5 million, but it was a little lower than expected. However, the markets remained relatively calm last week, as investors continued buying stocks. This week we will get another series of important economic data releases.

The week behind

Last weeks economic data releases didnt move financial markets much. Stocks have extended their short-term uptrend following hopes of an economic stimulus support. Thursdays Unemployment Claims number release remained very big, as it surpassed 5 million. However its been lower than the week before.

The week ahead

What about the coming week? The financial markets will continue to focus on virus crisis news in the near future. And we will see more evident data showing the pandemic impact on the economy. Investors will wait for Thursdays Unemployment Claims along with PMI numbers releases this week. We will also have economic data releases in the Eurozone German ZEW, ifo Business Climate, PMIs. Mondays Reserve Bank of Australias Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes release will be closely watched by the AUD/USD forex traders. Lets take a look at key highlights:

You will find this weeks the key news releases below (EST time zone). For your convenience, we broken them down per market to which they are particularly important, so that you know what to pay extra attention to, if you have or plan to have positions in one of them. Moreover, we put the particularly important news in bold. This kind of news is what is more likely to trigger volatile movements. The news that are not in bold usually dont result in bigger intraday moves, so unless one is engaging in a particularly active form of day trading, it might be best to focus on the news that we put in bold. Of course, you are free to use the below indications as you see fit. As far as we are concerned, we are usually not engaging in any day trading during days with bold events on a given market. However, in case of more medium-term trades, we usually choose to be aware of the increased intraday volatility, but not change the currently opened position.

Our Market News Report consists of two different time-related perspectives. The investors perspective is only suitable for the long-term investments. The single economic data releases rarely cause major outlook changes. Hence, we will only see a handful of bold markings every week. On the other hand, the traders perspective is for traders and day-traders, because the assets prices are likely to react on a single piece of economic data. So, there will be a lot more bold markings on potentially market-moving news every week.

Investors Perspective





Gold, Silver, and Mining Stocks

Thursday, April 23

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Unemployment Claims

9:45 a.m. U.S. - Flash Manufacturing PMI

Crude Oil

Tuesday, April 21

4:30 p.m. U.S. - API Weekly Crude Oil Stock

Wednesday, April 22

10:30 a.m. U.S. - Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, April 23

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Unemployment Claims

9:45 a.m. U.S. - Flash Manufacturing PMI

Stock Markets

Tuesday, April 21

5:00 a.m. Eurozone - German ZEW Economic Sentiment

Thursday, April 23

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Unemployment Claims

9:45 a.m. U.S. - Flash Manufacturing PMI

After Close U.S. - INTC Quarterly Earnings

Friday, April 24

Before Open U.S. - AXP Quarterly Earnings

EUR/USD

Tuesday, April 21

5:00 a.m. Eurozone - German ZEW Economic Sentiment

Thursday, April 23

3:15 a.m. Eurozone - French Flash Services PMI

3:30 a.m. Eurozone - German Flash Manufacturing PMI, German Flash Services PMI

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Unemployment Claims

9:45 a.m. U.S. - Flash Manufacturing PMI

Friday, April 24

4:00 a.m. Eurozone - German ifo Business Climate

USD/JPY

Thursday, April 23

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Unemployment Claims

9:45 a.m. U.S. - Flash Manufacturing PMI

GBP/USD

Tuesday, April 21

2:00 a.m. U.K. - Claimant Count Change

Thursday, April 23

4:30 a.m. U.K. - Flash Manufacturing PMI, Flash Services PMI

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Unemployment Claims

9:45 a.m. U.S. - Flash Manufacturing PMI

Friday, April 24

2:00 a.m. U.K. - Retail Sales m/m

USD/CAD

Thursday, April 23

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Unemployment Claims

9:45 a.m. U.S. - Flash Manufacturing PMI

AUD/USD

Monday, April 20

9:30 p.m. Australia - RBA Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes

Tuesday, April 21

1:00 a.m. Australia - RBA Governor Lowe Speech

Thursday, April 23

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Unemployment Claims

9:45 a.m. U.S. - Flash Manufacturing PMI

Summing up, the financial markets will likely continue to react to news about globally spreading corona virus in the near future. However, if youre an investor and not a trader, you should pay extra attention to Mondays economic data release from Australia. In addition, this weeks U.S. Unemployment Claims and PMI numbers releases may show further virus impact on the U.S. economy.

We hope you enjoyed reading the above free analysis, and we encourage you to read today's Market News Report - this analysis' full version. The full Alert includes also the Traders Perspective which is very useful for the people who trade within shorter time frames. There's no risk in subscribing right away, because there's a 30-day money back guarantee for all our products, so we encourage you to subscribe today.

Check more of our free articles on our website just drop by and have a look. We encourage you to sign up for our daily newsletter, too - it's free and if you don't like it, you can unsubscribe with just 2 clicks. If you sign up today, you'll also get 7 days of free access to our premium daily Gold & Silver Trading Alerts. Sign up for the free newsletter today!

Thank you.

Paul Rejczak

Stock Trading Strategist

Sunshine Profits - Effective Investments through Diligence and Care

* * * * *

Disclaimer

All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Paul Rejczak and Sunshine Profits' associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Paul Rejczak and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Rejczak is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Paul Rejczaks reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Paul Rejczak, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.