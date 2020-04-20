|
Looking To Buy Cotton
Monday, April 20, 2020
by Michael Seery of Seery Futures
|
Cotton Futures---Cotton futures in the July contract is trading higher by 125 points at 54.11 or 2.35% as I will be recommending a bullish position if prices close above 54.48 while then placing the stop loss under the 10-day low standing at 52.14 as the risk would be around $1,200 per contract plus slippage and commission.
The chart structure at the current time is excellent as the volatility is relatively low for such a historically volatile commodity as prices are now trading above their 20-day but still below their 100 day moving average as the trend is mixed to higher, but I do believe that the risk / reward is in your favor if the 4 week high is broken.
Retail stores in the United States will start to open in the next couple of weeks as that is a bullish factor for cotton prices as that should increase the demand so play this to the upside as a possible long-term bottom might be at hand. Large money managed funds are short this commodity & if you get any spark of positive news that could produce short-covering which could push prices higher as I think the downside is limited.
TREND: HIGHER---MIXED
CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT
VOLATILITY: AVERAGE
