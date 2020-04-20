May WTI crashes 40% as nobody wants to take delivery



ANALYSIS USDCAD Retail oil investors have been learning what contango means after the US Oil Fund (USO), which accounts for almost 25% of all outstanding WTI futures contracts, was forced to change its exposure from holding 100% of the front month future to 80% front month/20% second month. This was in response toa tripling in assets under management for the popular retail oil market-proxy during the last six weeksand led to a sloppy May/June futures rollover last week. When we combine this financial market dynamicwith the fact that physical oil storage is becoming increasingly more difficult to find, were seeing a complete capitulation from traders who dont want to take delivery of the May contract which expires tomorrow. The 40% plunge in the May contract is stealing all the headlines this morning; is leading to an 12% decline in the June contract, and is the primary driver behind USDCADs swift rise back to the 1.4100-1.4120 resistance band. The broader USD has completely erased its early morning losses in Europe and is now trading higher as the crude oil plunge starts to hit equity market risk sentiment (S&Ps -2%). The latest Commitment of Traders report from the CFTC showed little change to the leveraged fund net long position in USDCAD during the week ending April 14; a fitting development quite frankly, given the markets neutral chart structure for the month of April so far. This weeks economic calendar will feature some stale Canadian data (February Retail Sales and March CPI) but we will get some fresh employment and business sentiment figures out of the US on Thursday (Jobless Claims for the week ending April 11 + April Flash PMIs). Weve now entered the traditional blackout period ahead of the Feds next policy meeting on April 29.

USDCAD DAILY USDCAD HOURLY MAY CRUDE OIL DAILY EURUSD Euro/dollar price action has been a bit messy to start out the week. Fridays lackadaisical NY close between the 1.0850s and the 1.0880s didnt help, nor did a relatively subdued Asian session last night in terms of news flow. European stocks initially opened higher this morning, but have since retreated with oil prices and another widening of the BTP/Bund spread. Broad USD safe-haven buying flows appear to be the driver of EURUSD at this hour, but we cannot say that the market is definitively breaking down. We wouldnt be surprised to see a bit more range trading here ahead of this weeks EU Summit, where it is likely Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, will continue to push for the issuance of coronabonds. The latest Commitment of Traders report from the CFTC showed the leveraged funds increasing their net long EURUSD position for the 4thweek in a row during the week ending April 14; not a great development given the markets swift move back below the 1.10 level so far this month. We think last weeks upside rejection of the 1.0980s (close enough to the 1.10s) was also quite discouraging for the EUR bulls as it puts renewed focus on chart support levels in the high 1.07s/low 1.08s. Traders will have plenty of fresh April economic sentiment data to chew on this week (see below): Tuesday: German ZEW Economic Sentiment (-42.3 exp) Thursday: German Flash PMI (31.0 exp) and Eurozone Flash PMI (25.7 exp) Friday: German IFO Expectations Index (75.0 exp)

EURUSD DAILY EURUSD HOURLY SPOT GOLD DAILY GBPUSD Sterling is not giving traders much to work with this morning as it largely remains confined to the 1.2430-1.2520 range we talked about last week. Over 2.8blnEUR in options expire at the 0.8700 strike in EURGBP this morning, which could help GBPUSD bounce. Aside from that, sterling should trade with the broader USD tone, as it has done of late. The latest Commitment of Traders report from the CFTC showed very little change to the tiny net long GBPUSD position held by the leveraged funds; which is not surprising considering the market's muted volatility for April. This weeks UK economic calendar will feature a bunch of stale figures (February Employment, March CPI, March Retail Sales) but well get the flash PMIs on Thursday, which will give us a fresh look at UK business sentiment for April.

GBPUSD DAILY GBPUSD HOURLY EURGBP DAILY AUDUSD The Australian dollar is showing some relativeout-performanceversusits G7 peers this morning and were hearing that New Zealands plan to reopen their economy next week is one of the reasons why. We wouldnt put too much stock into this narrative, and while AUDUSD is enjoying modest gains across the board at this hour, it continues to toy with both sides of the pivotal 0.6360s level we talked about last week. This is hardly an expression of directional bias and leaves the market with a more range-bound tone in our opinion heading into Phillip Lowes speech tomorrow. The RBA Governor is expected to give an economic and financial update at 1amET tomorrow morning. Australia will release its April flash PMI data on Wednesday night ET.

AUDUSD DAILY AUDUSD HOURLY USDCNH DAILY USDJPY Dollar/yen has started the week with a non-directional tone, but it appears the USD is slightly winning the battle of the safe-havens this morning as USDJPY trades with an inverse correlation to the broader risk tone. The 107.50-70 support zone (formally the 107.60-80s because of the downward sloping nature of the trend-lines that created it), is proving to be a familiar battleground once again. Last nights Japanese Trade Balance release for March showed exports falling at the fastest pace since July 2016 (-11.7% YoY vs -10.1% exp). The latest Commitment of Traders report from the CFTC showed barely any change to the leveraged fund net short USDJPY position during the week ending April 14.

USDJPY DAILY USDJPY HOURLY US 10 YR YIELD DAILY Charts: Reuters Eikon Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Contact us or call EBC's trading desk directly at 1-888-729-9716. About Exchange Bank of Canada

Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: www.ebcfx.com

Disclaimer:All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement. This publication has been prepared by Exchange Bank of Canada for informational and marketing purposes only. Opinions, estimates and projections contained herein are our own as of the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. The information and opinions contained herein have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to their accuracy or completeness and neither the information nor the forecast shall be taken as a representation for which Exchange Bank of Canada, its affiliates or any of their employees incur any responsibility. Neither Exchange Bank of Canada nor its affiliates accept any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this information. This publication is not, and is not constructed as, an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any of the currencies referred to herein, nor shall this publication be construed as an opinion as to whether you should enter into any swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. The general transaction, financial, educational and market information contained herein is not intended to be, and does not constitute, a recommendation of a swap or trading strategy involving a swap within the meaning of U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Regulation 23.434 and Appendix A thereto. This material is not intended to be individually tailored to your needs or characteristics and should not be viewed as a "call to action" or suggestion that you enter into a swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. You should note that the manner in which you implement any of the strategies set out in this publication may expose you to significant risk and you should carefully consider your ability to bear such risks through consultation with your own independent financial, legal, accounting, tax and other professional advisors. All Exchange Bank of Canada products and services are subject to the terms of applicable agreements and local regulations. This publication and all information, opinions and conclusions contained in it are protected by copyright. This information may not be reproduced in whole or in part, or referred to in any manner whatsoever nor may the information, opinions and conclusions contained in it be referred to without the prior express written consent of Exchange Bank of Canada.



Recent articles from this author May WTI crashes 40% as nobody wants to take delivery

COVID-19 patients respond well to Gilead's Remdesivir

USD trading mixed after US data, but still lower vs European open

Risk aversion is back with a vengeance

USD trades mixed overnight, now offered into NY trade

About the author Erik works with corporations and institutions to help them better navigate the currency markets. His desk provides fast, transparent, and low cost trade execution; up to the minute fundamental and technical market analysis; custom strategy development; and post-trade services -- all in an effort to add value to your firm’s bottom line. Erik has been trading currencies professionally and independently for more than 12 years. Prior to leading the trading desk at EBC, Erik was in charge of managing the foreign exchange risk for one of Canada’s largest independent broker-dealers. Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Email: erik.bregar@ebcfx.com Phone: 888-729-9716 Contributing author since 09/25/17