STOCK INDEX FUTURES U.S. stock index futures are lower as pressure on the energy sector increases. Crude oil prices are sharply lower today with the May WTI futures contract hitting its lowest level since 1999, depressed by concerns that U.S. crude storage will soon be at capacity. The March Chicago Federal Reserve National Activity Index was negative 4.19, which compares to the expected negative 3.0. Last month the index was .16. T he Chicago Federal Reserve National Activity Index is a monthly index that tracks overall economic activity and inflationary pressures. Almost a fifth of S&P 500 companies are on track to report first-quarter earnings this week. In recent weeks stock index futures have shown a tendency to at least partially recover on bearish news. CURRENCY FUTURES The safe-haven U.S. dollar is higher but remains in a triangle congestion pattern. The euro currency is lower after Germany's central bank said the country's economy has weakened and is unlikely to rebound quickly. The Bundesbank said in its monthly report, "A rapid and strong economic recovery seems rather unlikely from the current perspective." The Japanese yen is lower on news that Japan's exports dropped more than expected in March, as activities in large economies globally slowed. According to the Ministry of Finance, exports declined 11.7% in March from a year earlier. Economists predicted an 8.0% decline. The Canadian dollar is lower due to falling crude oil prices. In the longer-term analysis there are no major disparities in interest rate differential expectations in the currency markets with all the major central banks adding more accommodation to their banking systems in one form or another.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES Safe-haven buying is coming into the interest rate futures markets in light of lower stock index futures and falling crude oil prices. There was some support for futures on news that Chinas central bank today lowered its benchmark lending rates. The People's Bank of China said the one-year Loan Prime Rate was cut to 3.85%, 20 basis points lower than the 4.05% level recorded a month earlier. The Loan Prime Rate for five-year and longer-dated loans was reduced to 4.65%, from 4.75% previously. Futures are in a broadly based congestion pattern, as the main fundamental influences are offsetting.

