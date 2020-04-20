HOGS AND SUGAR TRY TO CURE LOW PRICES, CORN NOT SO MUCH

April 20, 2020

I prefer to write about a single commodity but our present markets are such that there are some commodities worth writing about, and many that are not. I have already written about most those that I believe are worthy, so instead of trying to make the uninteresting interesting lets review those that seem to have the energy to provide possible opportunities.

But first be advised that all my comments are my OPINION and that OPINION is based on my long term in-house model that I dubbed LAWG 647. The prices I use in my model are week ending prices, usually Friday. BTW, trading commodities is risky and not meant for those that faint at the sight of blood.

CORN: Had a gentleman call me and ask about the Corn market so out of respect lets take a quit look at corn.

Fundamentals are well known. Huge supplies and a weakening demand for ethanol.

Model: If you received a weekend copy of Trends and Reversals you know that July Corn is in a long term downtrend. You also know that according to the model it will take a close at or above $3.80 on Friday, April 24 to reverse the trend to bullish.

We also know that the Negative Indicator is above the second Standard Deviation of the long term average. July Corn is getting close to Positive Equivalency but is not there yet. In the Old Normal I may have been tempted to test the waters prior to achieving Positive Equivalency but the New Normal give me pause. Ergo, I will remain patient and sit on the sidelines waiting for lower markets to buy.

HOGS: Well if you read my last commentary on hogs you know that I am long June Hogs (skin in the game) from $49.00.ouch. Then the Smithfield plant closed down in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and made life a little uncomfortable. After the Smithfield dump I had orders in to buy a second unit at $40.45, but June Hog futures never got low enough.

Model: If you received a weekend copy of Trends and Reversals you know June Hogs are in a prolonged downtrend. You know it will take a close this coming Friday, April 24 at or above $91.95 to turn June Hogs bullish. You also know that the Negative Indicator is over six Standard Deviations above the long term average. You know that the Positive Indicator is over five Standard Deviations above the long term average. *You know that Dynamic Separation has been achieved.

What to do?

After conferring with my partners and also Inside Futures contributors Tom Fritz, and Steve Erdman, I will look to add to the June Hog position on Monday at $40.20 area.

Sugar: The Sugar market continues to suffer from a depressed ethanol and Crude market, less demand for ethanol leads to more Sugar production out of Brazil. While there are other minor factors the single biggest factor impacting Sugar is the demand destruction of ethanol.

Model: If you received a weekend copy of Trends and Reversals you know July Sugar is in a prolonged downtrend. You know it will take a close this coming Friday, April 24 at or above $14.45 to turn July Sugar bullish. You also know that the Negative Indicator is above the second Standard Deviation of the long term average. You know that the Positive Indicator is within the first Standard Deviations of the long term average. This has been a slight improvement week over week, but has a long way to go to achieve re-balancing.

What to do?

After conferring with my partners and also Inside Futures contributors Tom Fritz, and Steve Erdman I will look buy July Sugar in the $10.30-$10.24 area.

*In extreme (rare) bullish or bearish situations both the negative and positive indicators can reach over stretched at the same time this is called Dynamic Separation.

If you have a commodity you would like me to write about feel free to drop me a quick e-mail atlee@efggrp.com, I will do my best to accommodate.

My name is Lee Gaus and if you would like to see more of our thoughts go to our website ifgfutures.com. There you will also find articles written by my partners Tom Fritz, Steve Erdman. If you have any questions you can reach me at 1-877-304-1369, 312-384-1166, or email me atlleegaus@efggrp.com.