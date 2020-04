Crop Progress



We are watching for two important developments this week. First, the USDA Crop Progress report that will be released this afternoon. We expect corn planting nationwide to be at 8%, about 4 points behind normal. Second, the price of crude oil. If crude can find a bottom this week, and the Crop Progress report shows delayed planting, then the odds are good that we can put in a short-term low in the corn market.



