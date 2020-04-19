Corn has taken a beating just like most other things, but does that mean we take advantage of great price, or hide? We take advantage of price! We trade it when we see it.





Prices had an amazing range through the years and it looks like markets are getting back into some norms. I took a look a the levels on a daily, and then put together a spread for us to consider for the upcoming weeks.









September vs December Calendar Spread look ideal at an averageentry of -9.6, first target -6.25, second target -3.0 followed by all remaining contracts 0.25. Possible stop one point down.





Check out my Youtube video analysis here and subscribe for free idea and suggestions of trades. CLICK HERE FOR ANALYSIS

