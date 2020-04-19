EURUSD Faces More Consolidation Threats



EURUSD faces risk of further move lower though it now faces consolidation threats. Resistance comes in at the 1.0900 where a break will turn risk to the 1.0950 level. A breach above here will target the 1.1000 level. Further up, resistance stands at the 1.1050. Conversely, on the downside, support comes in at 1.0850 level with a violation of there opening the door for further gain towards the 1.0800 level. Further down, resistance lies at the 1.0750 level. A cut through that level will clear the way for a move towards the 1.0700 level. All in all, EURUSD looks for more downside but consolidation threats.





