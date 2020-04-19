Below is a chapter from Haunted By Markets entitled, A Bottom in Cattle" I penned on December 14, 1998. With this year's cattle and hog markets collapsing I thought it timely to post this chapter to my book from way back when. Hope you enjoy a bit of history and my ramblings.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

December 14, 1998:

A Bottom in Cattle

The odds are exceptionally high that cattle prices have bottomed. Finally. And at long last!

My work suggests that they did so on Friday, December 11, when February futures fell to $57.35 and traded below the nearby December contract and under cash prices as well. It was a wild day!

That particular day was so ugly and emotional that cash hog prices actually fell to a 58 year (yes, year!) low along with a 21-year low set for the CRB index. The CRB index is to the commodity markets what the Dow Jones is to the equity markets.

Friday, December 11, was exceptionally emotional for every commodity market on the board. The bearish market psychology was so thick that day that nearby February live cattle futures were actually locked limit down with less than 30 minutes to trade. But in the final minutes of the day, cattle prices rose sharply, ending with February futures closing lower by a meager 67 points.

Oftentimes, the futures market can be like basketball where the game is won or lost in the final minutes of trade. On December 11, my work suggests that the cattle bulls won the game with a late day rally. Cattle prices it appears, finally put in an emotional filled bottom on December 11.

Keep in mind however, that I also wrote in August, when nearby futures fell to $59.80 and promptly began to rally, that cattle prices had bottomed. I was wrong then and could very well be wrong again here and now. After all, the number one rule of thumb when it comes to forecasting is, no-one knows for sure.

The summer rally for cattle was relatively short lived as deflationary fears surfaced again in late October. Adding to the problems of the cattle market was a hog market that went into a free-fall. For example, from the high set on June 4, when December lean hog futures rose to $55.25 to the low set on December 11, of $20.70, hog prices were off $34.55 or 62 percent. What a wreck!

My work suggests the primary reason cattle prices exceeded to the downside the lows of last August was because of the train wreck taking place in the pork complex. How can cattle prices mount and sustain a rally when hog prices fall 62 percent to a 58 year low? Or for that matter, why should cattle prices rally in face of a market flooded with cheap pork? Cattle prices have fallen simply because hog prices have collapsed.

Fortunately, December lean hog futures go off the board in one more trading day. My work suggests that once the December contract has expired, hog prices should work higher for at least the next six months to possibly a year. After that, I have no idea what is going to happen.

But once the December lean hog contract expires, prices for both the cash hogs and futures should work higher. If that analysis is correct, it goes without saying that cattle prices will also benefit.

The long term outlook for cattle is bright. It should be one of the better performing commodity markets in 1999 and beyond. I have been forecasting a cattle rally that will last 3 to 5 years. Nothing has surfaced to cause me to alter that outlook. I am exceptionally bullish towards cattle.

The last three Cattle on Feed reports suggest that projected cattle supplies are below 1997 levels. If this weeks report is bullish as well, (my work suggests it will be) the market will then have 4 reports in row that on the surface are market friendly. The stage in other words for a significant bull move for the cattle market in 1999 and beyond.

There is no doubt that 1998 has been an exceptionally difficult one for agricultural producers of all kinds. In the past six months alone, hog prices have fallen to a 58-year low, wheat prices to a 21-year low. Cattle, corn and soybean prices to levels last seen several years ago. The year 1998 has been ugly.

But in the absence of crop problems in South America this winter or in the U.S. this spring or summer, the critter complex has the greatest upside potential of all markets. And whatever bull market unfolds in 1999, will most certainly be led by cattle where prices finally and emotionally bottomed on December 11, 1998. Livestock producers and traders are about to understand why the best cure for low prices is low prices.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunday, April 19, 8:10 a.m.Chicago







