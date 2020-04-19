Bitcoin (BTCUSD) is beginning to tire after forming 5 straight green weekly candles, and will likely continue its consolidation around the psychologically key 7k whole figure level this week. Significantly, BTCUSD is hovering just above a 9 month plus downchannel resistance (on the daily chart). Any weekly candle closing above the major downtrend resistance (on the weekly chart) that began December 2017 and connecting to the June 2019 peak will greatly increase the odds for a retest of the 2020 high in the month that follows. It appears increasingly that the BTCUSD plunge to near its 2018, 2019 lows in March was a fakeout (for many) with BTCUSD suddenly within a week or so's volatility of testing the weekly chart downtrend resistance. The weekly and daily RSI, Stochastics and MACD are rallying, bottomish or consolidating recent gains...Click herefor this week's industry fundamentals andBitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple technicals and fundamentals.

Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Weekly/Daily

