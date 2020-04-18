Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the June contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 84.37 while currently trading at 86.50 down about 200 points for the trading week higher for the 4th consecutive session as it certainly looks to me that the spike bottom which was created on April 6th at 76.60 will hold.

I had been bearish cattle prices over the last several months, but I do think there is light at the end of the tunnel as the United States economy looks to be getting back to work possibly in the next couple of weeks as that will spur massive demand in my opinion as I will be looking at a bullish position as I think the downside has been exhausted.

Cattle prices are now trading right at their 20 day but still far below their 100 day moving average around the 107 level as that is how far prices have collapsed over the last couple of months so keep a close eye on this market as we could be involved in a bullish position soon.

The volatility at the present time is extraordinarily high and that situation is not going to change as we are experiencing limit up and limit down trading sessions so if you are involved make sure that you only risk 2% of your account balance on any given trade as the proper money management technique.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: HIGH

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.