Sidwell Strategies Week-in-Review CommodityBuzz: Meat packers and margins making headlines



Still hanging in there market watchers?! Its been another week of uncertainty with levels of confidence changing by the hour. Agriculture and the food chain are making national news, which is never a good thing. Meat packing plants are shutting down across the country with widespread infections and several deaths that are disrupting supply chain continuity. At a time when the consolidated packing industry has come under increasing scrutiny for the widening spread in margins they receive versus the producers that raise them, its likely to widen further. Closures of slaughter plants and slowing chain speeds of those remaining open while restaurants slowly begin to open, there is likely to be another surge in retail prices. Boxed beef cut-out prices have already responded with firmer prices over the past couple weeks. Meanwhile, producers have been holding already heavy cattle to get through a period of dramatically lower prices in hopes of a recovery. While talk of a potential Gilead treatment, note not a vaccine, emerged late this week and surged equities and supported the meat complex into Fridays close, it will not be an immediate cure for the dynamics currently at play in the beef and pork sectors. Less supply of cut-up products from lower slaughter numbers means higher retail prices. Until cold storage supplies are depleted and/or retail prices surge to levels that those holding inventory are incentivized to sell, demand for finished hogs and cattle will continue to be subdued meaning lower prices to producers with cattle getting heavier that need to move as we approach hotter summer temps. At present, feedlots cannot hedge stockers they purchase on Live Cattle futures even at a breakeven levels, let alone for profit. Therefore, this is just another factor working against cash bids for stocker cattle coming off wheat pasture. That leads me to the conclusion that either Fat Cattle futures have to come up or Feeder Cattle futures have to come down unless we get another surge in the cash prices that packers are paying to feedlots. Should the latter play out for a period of time, perhaps feed yards will be more inclined to buy the heavier cattle in the country for quicker turnaround to packers. Thats a lot of things to happen in our favor and Im thinking we cannot get that lucky, especially given the disadvantage we have with fragmentation at the farmer level versus consolidation at the packer level that controls the market. Nevertheless, it is something to consider. From a cash flow perspective however, it may be better to sell to the best market you can on rallies and then re-own cattle with deferred call options to stay involved in the market should it pop higher late summer, early fall. April Feeder cattle futures and options as well as April Fat futures settle on April 30th. April Feeders closed the week higher at $119.525 while May Feeders settled at $119.275. Live Cattle futures settled Friday at $86.30 while October finished at $96.125. Hopefully several of you were able to join Thursday evenings webinar hosted by Boehringer Ingelheim where I shared perspectives on the economy and factors influencing cattle and grain markets. Like our Sidwell Strategies Facebook page to stay informed on upcoming webinars as we will indeed be doing this more regularly. There is no doubt the new normal is going to see more precautions taken at food processing facilities as well as office buildings over employee health including temperature checks being as common as metal detectors and security at airports. I experienced this very same response while living in China post-SARS and during H1N1. However, if were traveling and back to work, I think this is something that we can all live with. I heard this week that some airlines are considering leaving the middle seat open on the early re-initiated flights. Some other anecdotes are from a Gallop poll this week that says 8 out of 10 Americans will not return to normal activities after restrictions are lifted and the CDC that were definitely going to have a second wave of COVID infections this fall. Also, theres my former employer Rabobanks report quantifying that every 10 percent cut in US restaurant spending spurs only 3 percent gains in grocery sales. And finally, Farm Bureau advises a 6 million acre cut in corn planting to prevent burdensome supplies given the record 97 million acre intentions. One of the major revelations from the selloff in oil prices and commuters not commuting is the interdependence of energy and agriculture. Gasoline demand has been cut in half within a matter of weeks as has crude prices which has shut down the US ethanol industry that accounts for 40 percent of demand for corn. As a result, DDGS are not being produced for cattle feeders nor is the vast majority of CO2 generated by ethanol plants that are used as the primary refrigerant in freezing meats and stunning chickens before slaughter. This virus has brought a newfound appreciation for a number of things including how delicate yet critical our agriculture and food supply chain is in the US and globally. My hope is that this crisis where food security and food safety become more top of mind, that voters across this country will become greater protectors of our production agriculture. As the unemployment report this week again highlighted with 5.245 million additional workers applying for unemployment bringing the total virus number to 22 million, the $349 billion SBA Payment Protection Program exhausted its funds. Though expected, it is literally going to take an Act of Congress to bring more funds to the table and the concern is timing. The longer this situation lingers, the more on the edge small businesses across our country will be that represent the majority of employment. Given mixed messages at the launch of the recent small business stimulus, few production agriculture enterprises received anything from the PPP. As widely expected, the USDA finally announced Friday a $19 billion rescue plan for agriculture, $16 billion of which will be direct payments to farmers and ranchers. The other $3 billion will be used to purchase food and agricultural products to help remove surplus while also supporting local food banks and low-income consumers pulled through regional and local distributors hit hard by the closures in the hotel and restaurant sectors. For our family of brands and those of our clients, were beginning to help them think about how customer behavior will change in a post-COVID market. And there will indeed be changes and a new normal. In the wheat complex, futures contracts backed off after rains in Russia and Ukraine simmered concerns over dryness and the freeze across the Southwest wasnt as severe as expected. Conditions have also improved though were in need of rain in Oklahoma. On Friday, Russia did announce the likelihood of reaching the current export quota on wheat six weeks before the new crop arrives. We will watch how this develops for support to come back to wheat futures. Egypt tendered for wheat this week and while the US was the cheapest, freight lost the bid relative to French and Russian origin. We look to have a big crop coming our way, but potential weather patterns of more cold and potential hail have us cautious. July new crop wheat settled Friday up 8+ cents at $4.85 after touching on key support Thursday. The Fibonacci 50 percent retracement level is right near $4.68 on July KC and so should we lose upside momentum, that is a strong support level. If youve hedged at higher levels, that is also not a bad area to add long call options to protect the upside. As always, call (580) 232-2272 or stop by our office to get your account set up and discuss strategies to protect your exposure to these markets. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place. Remember, I am on-site at the Enid Livestock Market on Thursday, sale day. Wishing everyone a successful trading week ahead! Brady Sidwell is a Series 3 Licensed Commodity Futures Broker and Principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and Options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.



