Walsh Trading Daily Insights Commentary With a country-wide re-opening for business plan announced in front of the open, the livestock markets showed early optimism. The Cattle markets opened higher and traded to the session highs, while Hogs opened higher made the low then raced to its high. The Euphoria didnt last however, as they all broke down with the Cattle markets racing to their low for the day and the Hogs challenging its low. Trade settled in and the markets traded in the lower end of their ranges for the rest of the session. Todays trading simply consolidated Thursdays gains for the Cattle markets and Hogs spent its third day within Tuesdays new low for the down move wide candlestick. The re-opening plan is a positive step in moving away from the Wuhan virus that has shut down our country (and world), but the virus is still with us and the plan is left up to the individual governors to implement as this is only a guide for a staggered relaxation of the stay at home mandates. The processing plant shut-downs and slow-downs remain in place as packers search for a way to protect employees while they complete their tasks. This has drastically reduced slaughter levels the past couple of weeks and slaughter this week collapsed even more with estimated slaughter for the week at 502,000 (includes Saturday), down from last weeks 536,000 and last years 642,000. The lower slaughter has led to a leap in cutout prices with cutouts for choice beef up 3.12 to 238.99 and select up 1.22 to 227.20. The choice / select spread widened and is at 11.79 and the load count was 89. This continues to be a boon for the packers while putting extreme pressure on producers. Plants are hoped to come online sooner rather than later as packers should be incentivized to keep slaughter flowing with the high cutout prices. Demand seems to be stable for the time being as exports are good and consumers are still buying beef in the grocery stores, in my opinion. Cash has traded in a wide range with live cattle at 94.00 to 105.00 and dressed from 150.00 168.00. The Feeder Cattle Index rose and is at 115.75 as of 4/16/20. The Lean Hog Index fell and is at 45.72 as of 4/15/20. The Pork Cutout Index rose and is at 53.31 as of 4/16/20. Trade Suggestion(s) Risk/Reward Futures N/A Options N/A For those interested I hold a weekly grain (with Sean Lusk) and livestock webinar on Thursdays and our next webinar will be on Thursday, April 23,2020 at 3:00 pm. It is free for anyone who wants to sign up and the link for sign up is below. If you cannot attend live a recording will be sent to your email upon completion of the webinar. Sign Up Now **Call me for a free consultation for a marketing plan regarding your livestock needs.** Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading, Inc. Direct: 312.957.4163 888.391.7894 Fax: 312.256.0109 bdicostanzo@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.



About the author Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading I began my career in the Securities industry working as a runner on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while I attended Pace University. I then started working for Salomon Brothers in their Government Bond Trading arena. After graduating from Pace University with a degree in Accounting, I transferred to Chicago and became a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange utilizing my experience to execute trades and manage risk for institutional clients as a broker for Salomon Brothers on the trading floor. I then embarked to trade for my own account in the stock indices pits as a local before moving off the floor to aid and assist individual clients in their trading endeavors. I now work at Walsh Trading holding a series 3 broker’s license whose duties include being the firm’s Chief Market technician. I understand that every client's needs are different, and I pride myself in tailoring my service to each client's unique circumstances and needs. Individual client experience, risk tolerance, and capital all play a role in how I approach the markets. I am involved in all markets using technical analysis to find opportunities. My approach is driven by the principles of capital preservation. My trading philosophy is that if you can recognize and manage the risk, you have a better chance to be successful in trading. I advise clients to always use stops as money management in my opinion is the most important ingredient in trading commodities.