Wheat and Corn

We began to see wheat prices sell off the last few days. I think much of this is due to ideas that Russian dryness will be relieved and the Plains wheat crop will see beneficial rains in a week or two.

My exclusive in house long-range weather software (Climate Predict) shows how we use global climatic phenomenon, such as the weak El Nio and warm ocean temperatures (checked boxes), to forecast weather up to 5-6 months in advance.

Rainfall in late April could bring flooding to the southern and eastern Midwest, as well as the Delta. The rains will be net beneficial for most wheat in Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma, yet unwanted in the soft-red wheat regions and central and eastern corn belt for early fieldwork preparations





Rainfall will average above normal over the Plains and Midwest deeper into April. This, plus important rains coming to Russia, helped to break wheat prices.

Corn

Right now, I do not see a major concern for corn planting just yet. A few interruptions here or there will not be as severe as it was a year ago. We would have to get deeper into May for wet weather to be a bullish aspect for the corn market.

Coffee

I continue expect higher coffee pricesdue to logistical problems with exports out of Brazil, but also more heavy rain that may compromise the coffee crop if it continues through May and June. Clients will be paying very special attention to my weather forecasts. A wet May and June in Brazil, if it were to occur could lower Brazil crop prospects a bit. We are also busy watching Vietnam weather.

Cocoa

Prices have collapsed on improving weather in west Africa, as well as from issues surrounding COVID-19 and the demand side of the equation. As we head into late spring and summer, potential drier weather could begin to cause some concern for the main-crop, especially in Ghana. Right now, the mid-crop harvest coming up has pressured prices, but I expect there may be some kind of rally in the weeks or months ahead.

Natural Gas

For the present outlook, on last Monday I was advising clients that I did not think a week or so of cold weather was bullish for natural gas. With millions of businesses shut down, this is also curtailing demand. Hence, prices have drifted lower. Late April and May is often the shoulder month in natural gas due to weaker demand. However, summer weather will be crucially important for this market. We are at such cheap prices that a curtailment in shale production and potential hot summer weather could eventually take this market out of the doldrums.

Jim Roemer

Edited by Scott Mathews