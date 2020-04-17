Trading 201: Enhance Your Trading With a Series of Short Videos

Watch the latest trading videos weve created and shared with our clients!

In this week's newsletter we are sharing some videos on trading, each a few minutes long. The videos discuss practical tips for trading and sharing our experience with you. Whether youre an experienced trader or a newcomer, we believe you can enhance and add something new to your trading after watching these videos. Enjoy!

1. Using Bollinger Bands as a possible tool for exiting trades

2. One way you can use the Parabolics study ( also known as PSAR) to manage your trades, possibly by integrating a trailing stop

3. Different ways traders can utilize support and resistance levels in their trading.

4. Entering trades on a stop, using "price confirmation".

5. Utilizing Range Bar charts for shorter term trading as a way to try and filter out some noise.

6. How to identify support and resistance levels

7. Using fear and greed to day trade crude oil futures.

Stay safe out there both physically and in the markets...