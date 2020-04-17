Will Soybean Prices Break $8.00 A Bushel ?



Soybean Futures---Soybean futures in the July contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 8.71 a bushel while currently trading at 8.44 down nearly $0.40 for the trading week lower for the 5th consecutive session as there is nothing bullish fundamentally speaking about the soy complex. At the current time I'm sitting on the sidelines, however I do believe prices will test the March 18th low of 8.29 possibly next week as planting season will not start until early May as weakening demand across the entire grain complex remains extremely weak. Soybean meal and soybean oil also continue to move lower on a weekly basis as prices are trading far below their 20 and 100 day moving average and if you are short a futures contract I would place the stop-loss above the 10-day high standing at the April 13th level of 8.77 as an exit strategy, however the chart structure will not improve for another 6 trading sessions. The volatility still remains average, but as we start to enter the summer months the volatility can explode due to weather conditions, but for the next several weeks this market looks to be on the defensive. TREND: LOWER CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID VOLATILITY: AVERAGE If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.