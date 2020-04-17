Keep A Close Eye On Palladium



Palladium Futures---Palladium futures in the June contract settled last Friday at 2110 while currently trading at 2130 up about $20 for the trading week in a relatively quiet non-volatile manor as prices have rallied about $700 over the last 4 weeks. If you take a look at the daily chart a very interesting chart pattern is starting to develop which could be bullish or bearish depending on which breakout occurs as we have been in a tight 3 week consolidation pattern as this situation won't last much longer so keep a close eye on this market as we could be involved soon. Volatility in this market is exceptionally high as prices hit an all-time high on February 27th at 2789 while then was cut in half in just a matter of a couple of weeks so if you are looking at an investment in this commodity make sure that you have a large trading account while maintaining the proper money management of risking 2% of your account balance on any given trade. TREND: MIXED CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.