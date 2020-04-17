Going Long on Soybean Meal



Soybean Meal has taken a huge dive these past several weeks but appears to have put in a temporary bottom. On Tuesday, the commodity put in a hammer bottom and has moved up since. To trade this, I'm looking to add to my long Soybean Meal calendar spread positions by buying the Soybean Meal (V20-H21) calendar spread. This trade has hypothetically profited in 14 of the last 15 years when bought on 4/18 and sold on 5/4. The average profit to draw-down ratio is very strong at 189% while the average best profit is over 8 times the average worst loss. These seasonal characteristics combined with the technical indicators makes for an attractive risk / reward. Today, I am buying Soybean Meal (V20-H21) calendar spread at a limit of $3.50.



Recent articles from this author Going Long on Soybean Meal

Corn Continues to Look Weak

With Spreads You Can Win 2 Ways

Opening a Long Soybean, Short Soy Meal Spread

The Basic Strategy Behind Seasonal Spreads

About the author Darren Carlat is the Managing Director of SpreadEdge Capital, LLC and is responsible for all aspects of the company's operations including market research, trading, customer satisfaction, and operations management.

In 1986, he started a 32-year career in various increasing capacities with Frito-Lay, Inc., a large snack food producer and distributor that is a division of PepsiCo Inc.. Prior to his retirement in early 2018, Darren served as an Executive in Supply Chain Operations in the company’s headquarters in Plano, Tx.

For decades, Darren has been developing, programming, and testing a wide variety of trading systems. In 2010, he finished initial development efforts on a seasonal spread trading strategy which he has continually refined, enhanced and improved. This trading system has been used for his own trading activities and is the basis of all the programs described. In 2014, he founded SpreadEdge Capital, LLC, registered SpreadEdge Capital as a Commodity Trading Advisor, and began to offer the trading program to the public. He is now dedicated to this effort full time and remains as the largest investor in the Diversified program.

Darren can be reached at (214) 636-3133, or via email at Darren@SpreadEdgeCapital.com