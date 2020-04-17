|
|
Crude Oil Eyeing 14.5/11.0 Region - Elliott wave analysis
Friday, April 17, 2020
by Gregor Horvat of Elliott Wave Service
|
Hello traders,
Crude oil is in a five-wave decline, down from former swing high in January, labelled as a higher degree wave 2. We particularly see price making a new drop from the latest corrective swing high (4)) of three, which can extend its weakness towards the 14.5/11.0 region in upcoming days or weeks. Once sub-wave 5) of three fully develops, a new three-wave pullback (A)-B)-C)) may show up into a higher degree wave 4. That said, five visible sub-waves within sub-wave 5), and an impulsive rise would be a sign of a low in place.
Trade well,
The EW-Forecast team
Crude oil, 4h
