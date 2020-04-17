STOCK INDEX FUTURES

U.S. stock index futures gapped higher and the S&P 500 is now set for its third weekly gain in four due to a variety of global stimulus efforts.

The 9:00 central time March leading indicators report is expected to show a 7.0% decline.

Gap higher openings for U.S. stock index futures, which appear to be breakaway gaps, are improving the technical picture.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The U.S. dollar is lower and remains in a triangle congestion pattern.

The euro currency is higher despite news that the annual inflation rate was 0.7% in March 2020, which is down from 1.2% in February. A year earlier the rate was 1.4%.

New car sales in the European Union fell 55.1% in March, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association. Also, new car registrations, which are a proxy for sales, fell to 567,308 vehicles in March from 1.26 million last year.

The Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar are higher despite lower crude oil prices.

In the longer-term analysis there are no major disparities in interest rate differential expectations in the currency markets with all the major central banks adding more accommodation to their banking systems in one form or another.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

Futures are steady at the front of the curve and lower at the back of the curve. This reflects a more normal yield curve.

Futures are in a broadly based congestion pattern, as the main fundamental influences are offsetting.

Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com . Thank you.

Would you like to open an account with us? Go to our interactive New Account application at Open An Account . It is fast, saves on postage and its green.