The S&P 500 has rallied very strongly since its March 23rd lows as shown below in the chart for the SPY. In fact, it has rallied so hard that yesterday in after hours trading it closed just below the Quantopolis Bull Market Indicator. At the same time, volatility dropped significantly from its March 18th peak by March 24th.
If the news on the health front continue to be positive, it is very likely that the SPX will be back into bull market territory in a short time. Thus investors who have been sitting on the sidelines might want to consider getting back in the markets. Although the ride back up might not be a smooth one, history has shown that profits can be made and the risk can be managed better when the market closes above the Quantopolis Bull Market indicator.
