The Next Bull Market



The S&P 500 has rallied very strongly since its March 23rd lows as shown below in the chart for the SPY. In fact, it has rallied so hard that yesterday in after hours trading it closed just below the Quantopolis Bull Market Indicator. At the same time, volatility dropped significantly from its March 18th peak by March 24th. If the news on the health front continue to be positive, it is very likely that the SPX will be back into bull market territory in a short time. Thus investors who have been sitting on the sidelines might want to consider getting back in the markets. Although the ride back up might not be a smooth one, history has shown that profits can be made and the risk can be managed better when the market closes above the Quantopolis Bull Market indicator. For more information about how to make money and safeguard your portfolio with the Quantopolis Bull Market indicator, please visit Quantopolis.com.



About the author Michael Grech is a Geophysicist turned Entrepreneur turned Quantitative Trader and Investor. A few months into his first job after college he attended a talk by a popular author and financial advisor. This talk promoted the tenets of conventional investing wisdom based on a buy and hold strategy applied to a portfolio with a mixed allocation of stocks and bonds. After committing to this approach diligently over the next 10 years, he had nothing to show for it. In fact his portfolio had less monies in it than he had put in. Significantly less. And it did not matter which financial advisor or financial company had been managing it, they all showed bad results. This motivated him to take a more active role in his saving and to start managing his own monies. His background in mathematics and physics led him to adopting a quantitative science based approach to his investments. What started out as a side hustle turned into a full time occupation. Since 2011 Michael has been making his living off his investments. Over time he has developed quantitative systems that generate average annual returns of 30% or more. In 2017 Michael launched QUANTOPOLIS.COM to share his investment philosophy and allow other trades access to some of his strategies. His book : What Your Financial Advisor Is Not Telling You : A Scientific Approach To Boost Your Investment Returns And Minimize Risk was published in August 2018. Today Michael uses a 100% quantitative approach for all his investments trading stocks, ETFs, options and futures. His passion is to educate people on the quantitative approach to investing and make it accessible to everybody. Contributing author since 09/18/2018