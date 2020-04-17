Cotton (CT) edged higher yesterday, and is forming the 5th green daily candle in 6 days going into today's European session. Significantly, CT is near completion of a Bullish Island Reversal on the weekly chart whose middle candle extended to near downtrend support (on the weekly and daily chart). Nevertheless, after the strong bounce over the past week from just below the psychologically key .5 whole figure level, CT will likely tire today as it bumps up against downchannel resistance (on the daily chart). Any daily close above the daily chart downchannel resistance next week will likely be followed within a week by a retest of the 38.2% Fib retrace of the January to April slide. Other than the weekly MACD which still slides down, the weekly, daily and 4hr RSI and Stochastics are bottomish, rallying or consolidating recent gains. I am looking at entering long in the green zone (of the daily chart), targeting the red zone for Thursday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).

Cotton (CT) Weekly/Daily/4hr

