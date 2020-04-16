What's Your Trading Blood Type? & Futures Trading Levels 4-17-2020



Trading 102: What's Your Tradingblood type? This Is A Reprint Of An Article Ilan Levy-Mayer, VP Of Cannon Wrote For SFO Magazine A Few Years Back. Timeless Information Which We Wanted To Share With You: Perhaps the greatest luxury I have in this business is the ability to observe the experiences of many traders with different personalities, life schedules and risk capital, each trading in a variety of markets. What most astute brokers realize is that, over time, as some individuals prematurely exit winners while others desperately cling to losers, it becomes quite possible to match different "blood types" of those traders with their correct "trading diets." Clearly, we're not talking the medical blood type here, but in the figurative sense it makes the right point. With practice, it's not too hard to determine blood types (type of trading best suited to the individual) based on the personality of the trader, and then prescribe a diet based on that individual trader's capital, experience, risk profile and schedule. READ MORE, CLICK HERE



Ilan Levy-Mayer has been a commodities broker for over 15 years, and holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Ilan is currently the Vice President and a Senior Broker at Cannon Trading Company . He is also a CTA of Levex Capital Management and his daily blog was voted the #1 Futures Blog from Trader's Planet.



His experience in the industry dates from the beginning of online trading, and he has also developed several trading systems over the years. In addition, Ilan has written several articles about trading methods and trading psychology, and has been quoted and published several times in SFO magazine, Futures, and Bloomberg. He has been invited to speak at the Chicago Board of Trade, a significant distinction.



Ilan specializes in analyzing the markets based on timing methods, proprietary technical indicators, using support and resistance levels and looking at multiple time frames.

